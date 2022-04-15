Earth Day celebration set for Main Beach

Environmental activist Beth Leeds is coordinating a Laguna Clean Ocean Challenge, an initiative to prevent toxic runoff into the ocean, on Earth Day, April 22. At 6 p.m., Leeds will host a gathering at Main Beach to celebrate and watch the sunset together.

“I am expanding my Earth Day celebration to give out heart worlds to everyone to share in my spreading hearts across Laguna. I also will be waving the white truce flag for a worldwide ceasefire and truce,” Leeds wrote in an email.

Everyone is welcome to attend.