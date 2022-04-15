Laguna Beach woman marks 98 candles

Laguna Beach resident Maria Siani celebrated her 98th birthday on Friday, April 15.

To celebrate this birthday, her daughter Sandra Siani planned an outdoor family luncheon including Italian rum cake and champagne. The past few years have been challenging because of the pandemic, but Siani has been creative, resourceful, and kept a positive attitude. Siani enjoys her outdoor living space with new patio furniture, taking walks, completing word search puzzles, playing solitaire, and writes about her life and her family’s life.

Before COVID-19, Siani would go on excursions every day: visiting Costco, the supermarket, restaurants, and the local park. She looks forward to going back to her old routine and talking with friends face-to-face.