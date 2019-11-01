ECO Warriors to Raise Funds

Share this:

The ECO Warrior Foundation’s annual fundraiser will take place 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at The British Hair Company, 750 South Coast Highway. All proceeds benefit the new ECO Warrior Foundation Campaign “Live Litter Free.” A $30 ticket includes a martini and two raffle tickets; a $50 ticket includes two martinis and five raffle tickets. Both are available from ecowarrior.ticketleap.com and the British Hair Company.

Hosted by Robert Englund, Freddy from A Nightmare on Elm Street, catered by Chronic Tacos and with live music by Party Foul, a fun night with fantastic auction and raffle items is promised. The star auction item is a Ben Aipa Sting surfboard custom painted for the event by Steve Adam.