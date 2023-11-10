Episcopal Church Women Gives to Local Charities

The Episcopal Church Women (ECW) of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Laguna Beach has revealed the 2023 recipients of its annual grant program.

The organizations in Laguna Beach that will receive the ECW grants include Creative Identity, Friendship Shelter, Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Laguna Beach Food Pantry, Sally’s Fund and Waymakers.

ECW’s giving extends to other organizations, including Free Wheel Chair Mission, Wells of Life, Wise Place, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church Food distribution, Casa Teresa, Inc. and Native American Heritage Association, plus other organizations regionally, nationally and globally.

The group chose the recipients from the many non-profit charitable organizations in Laguna Beach and considered the needs of these organizations, the people they serve, their accountability and transparency and their goals before making their final decision.

The Episcopal Church Women thanks the Laguna Beach community for supporting their summer concert series and other fundraising events throughout the year that make these grants possible.