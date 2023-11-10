‘Sailing With Whales’ to Benefit the Pacific Marine Mammal Center

The Laguna Community Concert Band will perform an evening of songs dedicated to the oceans in a concert at the Laguna Playhouse on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. The evening, dubbed “Sailing with Whales,” will benefit the $14 million expansion of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

“The Laguna Community Concert Band has always been proud to be a part of Laguna Beach. We appreciate the natural beauty and the precious marine environment that defines Laguna. We wanted to show our support for one of Laguna’s most valuable assets, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center,” said Mark Lowery, co-conductor of The Laguna Community Concert Band. “This program of songs about the sea honors the important conservation work they do and their expansion efforts.”

The show features many marine-inspired compositions, from patriotic songs like “Victory at Sea” to pop favorites like “Beyond the Sea” and the theme song from the film, “Titanic.” Vocalists Gary Greene and Lisa Morrice will add their voices to the variety. Highlighting the evening is a montage of photos and videos of seals and sea lions during rehabilitation and frolicking in the waves.

A silent auction held before the show will grant the highest bidder the conductor’s baton when the band plays “National Emblem” during the show. The concert is free, and guests are encouraged to donate to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center before and after the show.

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center, located on Laguna Canyon Road, rescues and rehabilitates marine animals, conducts research, offers STEM education programs, and advocates for a healthy ocean.

The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. For the latest news about the band and a calendar of concerts, visit the website at www.lagunaconcertband.com.