Ex-Laguna Beach lieutenant alleges discrimination based on sexual orientation 

By
Daniel Langhorne
-
0
242
Lt. Joe Torres (Left) awards Det. Jordan Mirakian a medal for assisting a man who collapsed while choking in April 2017.

A former police lieutenant has filed a discrimination complaint against Laguna Beach, claiming he was denied a promotion based on his sexual orientation and union leadership.

Retired Lt. Joe Torres filed the complaint on March 4 in Orange County Superior Court, alleging former police chief Laura Farinella denied his promotion to captain in 2019 partly because he isn’t gay. Farinella made history as the first gay police chief in Orange County history.

Torres also claims he endured sexual harassment, sexual discrimination, and retaliation while employed by the department, according to the complaint.

“The City has a long history under Farinella of not promoting people who are of a different sexual orientation than she is, and giving extreme preferential treatment to others of the same sexual orientation as Farinella,” Torres’ attorney Brittany Broms wrote in the complaint.

Farinella allegedly offered numerous officers the opportunity to attend trainings that other officers were denied the ability to attend because of favorable treatment, Broms wrote.

Additionally, Torres was elected by his peers as Laguna Beach Police Management Association president in 2016. His constitutionally protected duties as a labor leader included speaking out at public meetings about matters of public interest, including the efficiency and sustainability of the department and its employees. 

Retiring City Manager John Pietig is also named in the complaint as a defendant because he’s vested with policy-making authority. City Attorney Phil Kohn declined to comment on the litigation.

In November 2019, a captain position was opened for testing. Torres tested for the job and was told he was the most qualified candidate because had five years more experience than the other candidate and he earned a Master’s degree, according to the complaint.

Former Laguna Beach Police Chief Laura Farinella retired in December. File photo

Laguna Beach employs two police captains: Jeff Calvert and Rachel Johnson.

Calvert joined the department in 1996 and currently serves as interim police chief, following the abrupt departure of Chief Robert Thompson.

A former lieutenant for the Newport Beach Police Department, Johnson joined Laguna Beach as a police captain in February 2020 with 19 years of law enforcement experience. The Marine Corps veteran has spearheaded the department’s response to COVID-19 and constantly changing state and county health orders. She also leads the Support and Investigative Services Division.

Torres is seeking lost wages and benefits, punitive damages, attorney fees, legal costs, and other relief, according to the complaint.

Broms didn’t respond to requests for comment from the Independent. Torres didn’t respond to a message left with his wife’s dental practice on Wednesday.

Only a year ago the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity was illegal nationwide.

GLAAD spokesperson Barbara Simon noted that the complaint does not offer specifics about how and when the former chief allegedly discriminated against Torres.

“The former chief’s 31 years of service, in a field where women, LGBTQ people and people of color are traditionally under-represented in leadership roles, should be a model of visibility and inclusion for all officers and members of the community,” Simon said. “Her sexual orientation should not be weaponized in a labor dispute or used to damage her historic record without clear evidence of wrongdoing.”

Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:

  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.
Previous articleReceivership records mounting debts at Honarkar properties after local investor buys $195M loan
Next articleLaguna Beach set to ban single-use plastics for takeout from local eateries
Daniel Langhorne
Daniel is currently managing editor for the Laguna Beach Independent. He first started reporting on Laguna Beach in 2018. Daniel moved to Orange County from his hometown of Santa Barbara in 2008 to attend Chapman University. He wrote for the college newspaper, The Panther, for nearly four years before obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and English with an emphasis in journalism. While attending Chapman, he started interning at the Orange County Register as a community blogger in Orange. In 2012, he was hired as a staff writer covering Orange and Villa Park. He went on to cover the Nixon Presidential Library & Museum as well as housing, development, education, water, and local politics in other Orange County cities. Since leaving the Register in 2015, he has written for Law360, the Foothills Sentry, the Newport Beach Independent, the Laguna Beach Independent, Los Angeles Times Community News, BehindtheBadge.com, and the California Business Journal. When Daniel isn't busy covering Laguna Beach, he serves as ​engagement editor for a nonprofit newsroom, The War Horse. He lives in Irvine with his wife and son.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here