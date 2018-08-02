Festival of Arts Foundation Awards Grants

Gallery Q at The Susi Q was awarded a $2,000 grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation to showcase and encourage the work of emerging, semi-professional and professional senior artists in Laguna Beach.

Gallery Q is located in the Susi Q Senior Center, home to Laguna Beach Seniors, a nonprofit that has enhanced the lives of seniors for over 40 years through programs and services that promote independence, wellness, and community.

All exhibits are open to the public and feature a free opening reception and conversation with the artists. Gallery Q is located at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center at 380 Third Street. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Gallery Q and Laguna Beach Seniors at The Susi Q, visit thesusiq.or/gallery-qor call 949-464-6645.

The Laguna Community Concert Band, approaching their 20th anniversary, was also awarded a $2,500 grant for their musical performances in Laguna Beach from the FOA Foundation. With this grant, the LCCB will be able to obtain new sheet music for future performances along with funds for creating concert programs.

No Square Theatre, Laguna’s local community theater, received a grant of $7,000 from the FOA Foundation. The funds are earmarked for costumes to be used in upcoming productions. The company’s resident costume designer is Brigitte Harper.

No Square Theatre, a nonprofit organization, provides performance opportunities and theatrical experience to local amateur performers, directors, and technical staff of all ages. No Square holds a children’s summer camp, year-round classes for kids, has an Improv Team made of school-age students, and provides workshops designed for a range of ages, talents, and experiences. A typical season includes plays, musicals, cabarets, play-readings, concerts, and the popular musical parody of local life, Lagunatics.

No Square Theatre is located in Laguna’s original schoolhouse, known as Legion Hall, at 384 Legion Street. For information on performances, auditions andclasses, visit www.nosquare.org.