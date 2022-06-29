Firefighters knock down fire near Thurston Middle School

Laguna Beach firefighters were working on a contained house fire in the area of Park Avenue and Hillview Drive on Wednesday morning, according to a Nixle alert.

Arriving fire engine crews found a two-story home with flames visible from both levels in the front of the home. Firefighters made entry and were able to extinguish the fire which appears to have started in the garage and spread into the upstairs living area, Laguna Beach Fire Chief Mike Garcia wrote in an email.

At 10:44 a.m., motorists were advised to expect traffic delays for about one hour. Photos posted to social media show the smoke plume was likely extinguished within minutes of firefighters arriving.

The Laguna Beach Unified School District wrote in an Instagram post that officials are aware of a fire that was burning near Thurston Middle School on Wednesday. They’re monitoring the scene. There is currently no threat to the campus and students are on summer break.

The fire’s cause is under investigation and the Fire Incident Commander is working with the homeowner on clean-up and temporary housing.

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.