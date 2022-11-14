First Annual North Laguna Chili Cook-Off a Success

The first Annual North Laguna Chili Cook-off was a blast. Neighbors prepared weeks in advance, with the Pavilions in Boat Canyon even running out of beans. Ten competitive neighbors dusted off their crockpots and refined their secret recipes.

Bribing of the judges was evident the week before. Neighbors brought in each other’s trash cans, newspapers were delivered to the front porches, phone calls were made to each other” I’m in the market, do you need anything?”. First place went to Kathleen Kennedy, Second place was Rick Sparks and third was Fay Wescott. The grand first-place prize was a Limoges Red Chili Pepper. Submitted Photo