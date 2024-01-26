FOA Foundation accepts grant applications for 2024

Deadline to apply is Feb. 29

The FOA Foundation is opening up application submissions for 2024 Art Grants beginning February 1, 2024. Local nonprofit organizations with programs promoting fine arts in and around Laguna Beach may apply.

“The FOA Foundation takes great pride in supporting the vibrant tapestry of non-profit organizations that enhance the cultural fabric of Laguna Beach,” said Kathy Jones, FOA Foundation president. “Our community thrives on the hard work and dedication of these groups, and we are committed to fostering an environment that celebrates creativity and the arts.”

The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation, now named the FOA Foundation, was established in 1989 to preserve and promote the fine arts and all other artistic endeavors in and about the City of Laguna Beach, California. The Foundation is made up of a board of trustees who oversee and administer the program, including Kathy Jones (president), John Campbell (vice president), Bob Earl (treasurer), Jacquie Moffett (secretary), Jeff Redeker (board member), Jeff Rovner (board member) and Kirsten Whalen (board member).

Grant applications are available online at www.foafoundation.net and the submission deadline is Feb. 29.

For more information on the grant application process, contact Kathy Jones at [email protected].