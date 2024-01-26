School district invites local businesses to engage with students at Career Roundup

The Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) invites local businesses to participate as exhibitors at its upcoming Career Roundup, a unique opportunity to talk with students and offer practical insights into potential career paths, internship opportunities and entry-level requirements.

The event is scheduled for March 12 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Laguna Beach High School Dugger Gym.

The Career Roundup is designed for businesses to contribute to developing the next-generation workforce. By signing up as an exhibitor, local organizations can connect with students who are just starting to explore their career path, allowing businesses to build relationships and identify potential interns or future employees before they enter the job market.

“Building strong connections between our schools and local businesses is fundamental to the success of our students,” LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria said. “As we collaborate to shape the future workforce, we believe that by working together, we create pathways for our students to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the community they call home.”

Participation is free for exhibitors. LBUSD will provide tables, chairs, and power needs. To sign up or for more information, contact LBUSD Coordinator of Career Education Kellee Shearer at [email protected].