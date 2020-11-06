FOA Hosting Virtual Concert for Host Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project

Share this:

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach’s online concert series continues with Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project at 5:30 p.m. on Nov 12.

The latest installment of a monthly series dubbed “Concerts on the Screen” is this well-liked Joni Mitchell tribute band. Tickets are $25 per household for the general public and free with registration for festival members. To register and purchase tickets today visit foapom.com/event/virtual-concert-ebsen. Pre-registration is required.

“During this time, music feels more necessary than usual,” said Susan Davis, director of special events at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. “This is why we are excited to continue offering virtual concerts to our members and fans. We hope everyone will once again join us as we relive a past performance of Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project.”

Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project has received wide acclaim in performances from intimate jazz clubs to outdoor festivals. For the past six years, Ebsen has enjoyed bringing the diverse catalog of Joni Mitchell’s songs to those who enjoy her elegant music and profound lyrics. Ebsen’s music, style, originality and pure artistry pays tribute to Joni Mitchell with beautiful renditions of the famed singer/songwriter’s hits including “A Case of You,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Free Man in Paris,” and many more.

The virtual “Concerts on the Screen” series is presented in partnership with Yamaha and allows fans the opportunity to enjoy their favorite summer Fine Arts Show performances from the comfort of home.

