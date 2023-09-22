FOA’s Summer Fine Art Show Applications Now Open

Orange County Artists Application Deadline is Oct. 31

By LB Indy Staff

The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show is now accepting artist applications for its 2024 juried fine art show.

Now in its 92nd season, the show spotlights original artwork from more than 100 of Orange County’s top artists and attracts an average of 200,000 art lovers to the Festival of Arts during its two-month summer run.

Artists interested in applying for the show need to submit five digital images per media and complete the online application on the Festival’s website at www.foapom.com/apply by Tuesday, Oct. 31. Artists must show they have lived in Orange County for at least one year prior to Oct. 31 and having a studio or gallery location does not qualify as a residence. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted. The Festival jurors will score the submitted artwork based on creativity and originality, excellence of craftsmanship, and excellence in using design elements such as color, line, shape, form, texture and space, along with professional presentation.