South County Crosscultural Council welcomes new executive director

The South County Crosscultural Council (SCCC) has appointed Tim Hartshorn as its new executive director.

In operation for more than 25 years, the SCCC manages the Laguna Day Worker Center (LDWC), which helps local workers find job opportunities and community support, and La Playa Center, where individuals can find free adult English as a second language (ESL) classes in Laguna Beach and San Juan Capistrano.

“I’m honored and excited by the opportunity to lead the SCCC into its next chapter,” said Hartshorn, who recently completed his doctorate in cultural anthropology at UC Irvine. “The population of South Orange County is increasingly diverse—economically, socially, and culturally. There is a pressing need for robust programming to support all those who call this place home.”

The SCCC hopes Hartshorn’s experience with issues pertinent to immigrant, worker, and Latino communities, combined with his longstanding focus on educational outreach and language acquisition, will bring new energy and a fresh perspective to these programs.

Over the past five years, Hartshorn has conducted in-depth research on immigration, labor, and daily life among Latino migrant day workers in Orange County. In Santa Ana, he spearheaded outreach events, collaborating with volunteers to provide these workers with essentials like food and water, along with resources for legal assistance, medical care, and housing support. In recognition of his commitment to rigorous scholarship answerable to the tangible needs and challenges of local communities, UC Irvine awarded him a Public Impact Fellowship in 2022.

Before moving to California for his doctoral studies, Hartshorn participated in community-based research on substance abuse and nonprofit work in his native New England. He also worked on after-school programs for disadvantaged youth in Boston and Connecticut. These experiences, combined with his more recent role teaching at UC Irvine, have fueled his passion for educational development, programming, and outreach to those most in need, Hartshorn said.

Hartshorn has worked with the Laguna Day Worker Center for several years. Recently, as part-time director, he developed and organized ESL programming at LDWC designed to provide local workers with language skills. He also garnered financial support for La Playa through a community grant from the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach. As he embarks on his new journey with the SCCC, Hartshorn said he aims to enhance online visibility, local networking and community engagement for both the LDWC and La Playa.

For more information on the SCCC, visit www.crossculturalcouncil.com.