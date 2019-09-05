Share this:

The Surfing Heritage and Culture Center (SHACC) has named five finalists for the 2019 “Follow the Light” Surf Photography Grant Program in memory of Larry “Flame” Moore. The awards ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point.

With nearly 100 entries from around the world, the judging panel whittled it down to 10 semifinalists before settling on their top five. Hailing from as far away as Tasmania, the 2019 FTL finalists include:

Shane Grace, 25, Haleiwa, Hawaii

Nick Green, 23, Hobart, Tasmania, Australia

Paul Greene, 23, Santa Barbara, California

Ryan Mack, 24, Brick Township, New Jersey

Nolan Sullivan, 20, Goleta, California

“Originally founded in 2006 after the passing of Larry “Flame” Moore, 30-year photo editor at SURFING Magazine and mentor to countless young photographers, Follow the Light has provided a launch pad for some of today’s most renowned photographers, including Chris Burkard, Todd Glaser, Morgan Maassen and Ray Collins,” said Glenn Brumage, SHACC Executive Director.

This year, the grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 grant to help support their continued development, and each of the other four finalists will receive $1,000. FTL is also offering its winners a trip to the Triple Crown in Hawaii to shoot for Vans, a photography assignment from Billabong, and a day at the Freshwater Pro at the Surf Ranch to shoot for the WSL.

For more information and tickets to the Sept. 12 award ceremony, visit Shacc.org/2019FollowTheLight.

Sisters Raise Funds for Friendship Shelter

Sisters Michaela Evans, 7, and Vanessa Evans, 4, held their annual lemonade stand at their home on Mountain View Drive on Aug. 25, donating over $80 earned to the Friendship Shelter. Three summers ago, Michaela spotted a homeless woman in town and told her mother she wanted to help. This year, with her little sister, she prepared her stand, notified neighbors by word of mouth and Nextdoor, helped prepare the lemonade, posted her neon signs, and sold popsicles, lemonade and original artwork from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church Celebrates “Homecoming”

The community is invited to the Laguna Beach United Methodist Church’s Homecoming celebration on Sunday, Sept. 8. Homecoming begins with a 10 a.m. worship service and concludes with a community meal.

The morning will include plenty of music, as the Chancel Choir and Jubellation will return from their summer break. Recent additions to the church are Megan Shipley and Jeremiah Krueger as music worship leaders, and Patricia Reyes as family ministries coordinator.

Shipley and Krueger received bachelor’s degrees in vocal music education from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota. Shipley is a private voice and piano teacher, and Krueger privately teaches voice.

Reyes partners with Barbara Crowley in leading Messy Church, a once-a-month event for un-churched families. She developed curriculum and taught Sunday School weekly for children in grades 2-5 for three years prior to joining LBUMC.

LBUMC is located at 21632 Wesley Drive. For more information, visit lbumc.org or call 949-499-3088.

CANDO President to Address Laguna Canyon Conservancy

Penny Milne, president of the Canyon Alliance Neighborhood Defense Organization (CANDO), will be the guest speaker at Laguna Canyon Conservancy’s monthly dinner meeting on Monday, Sept. 9. CANDO is the alliance of the Castle Rock, Canyon Acres and Arroyo, Thurston Park and Sun Valley neighborhood associations in the canyon. Milne will discuss development in the canyon.

The event is open to the public; reservations are required and can be made at LagunaCanyonConservancy.org or by calling or emailing Linda Mayer at 714-812-6813 or [email protected] A no-host bar opens at 6 p.m., with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Conservancy dues are $20 per year and dinner tickets are $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Monthly dinner meetings are held at Seven 7 Seven inside Art-A-Fair, 777 Laguna Canyon Road. Parking is available in Lot 7 and in spaces marked “Fuse” at The Hive after 5 p.m. For more information, contact Harry Huggins at 949-400-5221 or [email protected]

Laguna Ebell Club to Host Playhouse Artistic Director

The Ebell Club of Laguna Beach, a nonprofit public philanthropic organization, has announced Ann E. Wareham, artistic director of the Laguna Playhouse, will be the featured speaker for the group’s meeting on Monday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m.

Wareham joined the Playhouse in 2010 as associate producer and became artistic director in 2011. She previously worked for 27 years as a producing partner and producing associate to Gordon Davidson at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles.

The Ebell Club holds a monthly dinner meeting the first Monday each month and hosts speakers that discuss issues of importance to the community that are supported by Ebell Club’s fundraising efforts. The club has been a long-time donor to the Youth Theatre of Laguna Playhouse.

A new member and membership drive, Dine to Donate, will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Nirvana Grille, with a portion of each meal donated back to the club.

The Ebell Club of Laguna Beach was founded in September 1933 and supports local nonprofit organizations including Laguna Beach Live, Susi Q Senior Center, Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

To RSVP or for more information, contact Ebell Club President Jennifer Dawson at 949-500-3567 or [email protected]

Speaker Recounts History of the National Park Service

Join the Laguna Beach Garden Club for a presentation by Chris Epting titled, “The Camping Trip that Changed America,” on Sept. 13 at 9:30 a.m. Epting will tell the story of President Theodore Roosevelt’s three-day trip that shaped the destiny of Yosemite and the National Park Service. His presentation will also include anecdotes of how John Muir’s love of plants helped shape our nation.Epting lives in Huntington Beach and is an award-winning author of more than 30 travel/history books. He will be selling and signing copies of his best-selling book, “Teddy Roosevelt in California.”

The Laguna Beach Garden Club meets on the second Friday of every month, September through May, at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Avenue, in Tankersley Hall. The public is welcome—there is no charge for guests on their first visit. Free parking is available in the Laguna Canyon Road lot (spaces 300-422) or $3 for all day parking in spaces 185-228.For more information on the garden club, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org