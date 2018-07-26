Food Lovers Can Weigh In

Orange County foodies are invited to vote for their culinary favorites during a two-week period from Aug. 3-17.

The Golden Foodie Awards recognizes the best chefs, libations and cuisine at independently owned restaurants in the county.

Voting will take place online in 17 best of categories such as bartender, lunch spot and food influencer. The accounting firm of Moss Adams will audit votes. The top winner in each category will be announced at the Golden Foodie Awards in September at the Newport Beach Marriott.

For complete rules visit: goldenfoodieawards.com/rules-and-regulations.