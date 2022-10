Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s highly-anticipated event, Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival was held on Oct. 13 at the Festival of Arts.

Taste of Laguna featured mouthwatering bites from more than 30 of the Orange County area’s best restaurants and food artisans. The food, coupled with the high-energy sounds of San Diego-based band, The Mighty Untouchables, a silent auction and photo bus made for an unforgettable evening. Photos/Clara Beard