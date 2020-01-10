OC Restaurant Week Returns for 12th Year

Share this:

The 12th annual OC Restaurant Week launches with a party on Saturday, March 7, from 2-5 p.m. at Marriott Irvine Spectrum. Guests attending this cocktail party will experience an array of bites and wine, cocktails and beer. DJ Mark Moreno will provide the soundtrack. Guests must be 21 years to attend. Many participating restaurants will be showcasing a special OC Restaurant Week cocktail for $12.

Participating Laguna restaurants include, Fishbone Kitchen, the Lumberyard, Mozambique, Nirvana Grille, the Royal Hawaiian, Sapphire Laguna, Skyloft and Starfish.

Nearly 150 restaurants will participate in OC Restaurant Week, offering diners a wide variety of options, from casual and family friendly establishments, to upscale and fine dining including a ‘luxe experience’ with a select group of menus priced at $80.

Special three-course menus will be offered, many with a cocktail or signature item at no additional charge. Participating restaurants will offer prix-fixe menus within the following price categories: lunch for $10–$25 and dinner for $20–$50. Search the list of participating restaurants by name, location and price point at ocrestaurantweek.com/participating-restaurants.

Restaurant week runs through Saturday, March 14.