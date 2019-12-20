Former Laguna Resident to be Honored in Rose Parade

LB Indy Staff
Laguna Beach Firefighters Brandon Hawkins and Pat Carey with Brody Fleming’s mother, Joy Bradley, holding his floragraph. Photo courtesy of City of Laguna Beach.
Former Laguna Beach resident and Plano, Texas firefighter, Brody Fleming, is being honored by Donate Life America with a 2020 Rose Bowl Floragraph in his likeness. Fleming passed away in 2012 at the age of 24 from a stroke. His donated organs, tissue and corneas benefited over 100 recipients. See page 3 for more information.
Photo courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The City of Laguna Beach honored former Laguna Beach resident and Plano, Texas firefighter, Brody Fleming, at a community event on Thursday, Dec. 12. Fleming passed away in 2012 at the age of 24 from a massive stroke, and his donated organs, tissue and corneas benefited over 100 organ donation recipients. Fleming is being honored by Donate Life America with a 2020 Rose Bowl Floragraph in his likeness. The Floragraph will be displayed on the Donate Life Float in the 2020 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on New Year’s Day.

Brody Fleming’s Floragraph will be displayed on the Donate Life Float in the 2020 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on New Year’s Day. Photo courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

At the Dec. 12 event, Laguna Beach firefighters, along with Fleming’s mother, Joy, and representatives from Donate Life America, held a ceremonial decoration of the Donate Life Floragraph created in Fleming’s likeness at Laguna Beach Fire Station 2.

Laguna Beach Firefighters Brandon Hawkins and Pat Carey work on Brody Fleming’s Floragraph. Photo courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

For more information, visit www.donatelifefloat.org.

