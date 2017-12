A closing reception and solstice celebration for the 18-artist show “Nature Prevails” is planned for 7-9 p.m. Thursday Dec. 21, at BC Space Gallery, 235 Forest Ave. The paintings, photographs, and sculpture focus on mankind’s complex relationship with nature. The artists belong to the collective Southern California Artists. Gallery director Mark Chamberlain curated the exhibition.

Work by Benjamin Askevold, a Laguna College of Art & Design student, will be shown in the Cast of Crowns Art Collective Fine Art Gallery through February.

His work will be exhibited as part of the gallery’s expansion of its upper level.