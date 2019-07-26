Garden Club Breaks Fundraising Record

Share this:

The $25,000 raised at the 2019 Laguna Beach Garden Club Gate and Garden Tour broke all previous garden tour fundraising records thanks to community sponsors, corporate sponsors, garden hosts and over 100 volunteers, club officials said.

Funds raised by the Laguna Beach Garden Club provide resources for school gardens, maintenance and enhancement for pocket parks throughout Laguna Beach, education, and student scholarships. Next year’s LBGC Gate and Garden Tour is scheduled for May 1, 2020.

With the funds raised, the Garden Club awarded LBHS graduates Charles Dickerson and Katie Rollins $3,000 and $1,500 in college scholarships, respectively. Christine Villa, a student at Saddleback College, also received a $2,500 scholarship. The students were awarded for their dedication to environmental science and preservation, a statement from the club said.

The LBGC has almost 200 male and female members from Laguna Beach and neighboring communities. All are welcome and encouraged to attend a monthly meeting. Visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org for more information, call Karen Nelson at 949-280-4417, or email [email protected]

Public Invited to Homelessness Discussion

Our Father’s Table,an organization that helps the homeless navigate the over 200 agencies that offer them services, invites the community to a presentation by Gina Marie Seriel, the organization’s founder, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at the Susi Q Community Center, 380 Third Street. Seriel utilizes a different approach to the homeless situation that doesn’t count completely on tax money. The meeting is non-partisan. Organizers invite attendees to bring their coffee and a small donation to cover the cost of the venue. RSVP to ourfatherstableus.org/programs.

‘Pizza with A Motor’ This Saturday

The public is invited to join the Laguna Beach Police Department on Saturday, July 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for a “Pizza with a Motor” event at Gina’s Pizza (610 N. Coast Highway). Residents can stop by and receive a free slice or two of pizza and chat with a motor officer about any community concerns they may have. There are no agendas or speeches, just a chance to have pizza and conversation with Laguna officers.

Can We Accurately Predict the Weather?

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach (UUFLB) will welcome Alexander Tardy to its pulpit at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 28. Tardy is manager and partner warning coordination meteorologist at the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) San Diego office of Weather and Climate Services.

NOAA was established during the administration of Richard Nixon and is the scientific agency within the United States Department of Commerce that focuses on the conditions of the oceans, major waterways, and the atmosphere. NOAA’s reach goes from the surface of the sun to the depths of the ocean floor as it works to keep the public informed of the changing environment around them. From daily weather forecasts, severe storm warnings, and climate monitoring to fisheries management, coastal restoration, and supporting marine commerce, NOAA’s products and services support economic vitality and affect more than one-third of America’s gross domestic product.

Contact Rachel Daniels at [email protected] for more information.

Chabad Jewish Center to Host Talmud Class

If found, is an apple that rolls off a farmers market truck, or a gold wedding ring that washes up on the beach, yours to keep? The answers to these and similar moral issues were painstakingly discussed, debated and determined over 1,500 years ago by the sages of the Jewish Talmud.

Chabad Jewish Center, 30804 South Coast Highway, invite all to an introductory Talmud class from 8:45-9 a.m. on Sunday, July 28. A light complimentary breakfast is served. Sunday morning services begin at 8 a.m. prior to the class. No previous background required. There is no charge. For more information, call 949-499 0770.

SHACC Celebrates Surf Shop Culture

The Surfing Heritage and Culture Center’s summer 2019 exhibit, “Temples of Stoke” opening night party will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, from 6-10 p.m. at SHACC in San Clemente. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 6.

The organizing committee for the exhibition has invited 25 of the most iconic California surf shops, including Laguna Surf & Sport, to install their “shrines” consisting of photos, memorabilia, and artifacts that tell the story of each shop and the role it continues to play in defining the ethos and values of each uniquely different beach town along the West Coast.

As the iconic Hobie Alter famously said, “A great surf shop is a social and cultural hub for surfers—a place to meet and hang out, check out boards, brag about great waves or new spots ridden, laugh about a horrendous wipeout and to wax long and in detail about trips to Hawaii.”

“As surfers, our local shops are so much more than just a place to buy a surfboard or a pair of trunks,” said SHACC’s curator Barry Haun. “These are the places where we learn to be surfers.” Tickets available at: templesofstoke.eventbrite.com. More information at SHACC.org.