Governorr signs Wildlife protection Act of 2019

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Wildlife Protection Act of 2019, ending the centuries-old practice of commercial trapping of native species, including gray foxes, coyotes, badgers, beavers and mink, whose pelts are often sold in foreign fur markets, a statement said. AB 273 prohibits fur trapping, eliminates wildlife torture and supports healthy ecosystems, local economies and science-based wildlife management.

The bill was authored by Assembly member Lorena Gonzales (D San Diego) and co-sponsored by Social Compassion in Legislation, founded by Laguna local Judie Mancuso, and the Center for Biological Diversity.

“Commercial fur trapping is ecologically, economically and ethically bad policy, and I commend Governor Newsom for valuing our wildlife rather than simply considering these animals as commodities to be trapped, tortured, skinned and sold,” saidMancuso.

In 2017, 68 licensed trappers killed more than 1,500 animals statewide – by strangulation, shooting, gassing and worse to assure undamaged pelts – which produced a mere $10,600 in revenue for the trappers the statement also said.