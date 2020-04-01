Grapes for Grads Canceled, Scholarship Winners Will Get Cash

Share this:

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach has canceled the 2020 Grapes for Grads event slated for April 26 due to the ongoing health crisis posed by the coronavirus.

The wine tasting fundraiser has generated more than $456,000 over the last 15 years for scholarships benefitting Laguna Beach High School Seniors and undergraduate students at Laguna College of Art + Design, Grapes for Grads Chairperson Jeffrey Redeker said. Organizers were previously hoping to reach half a million dollars at this year’s event.

“It’s a little disappointing but fortunately we have some money already accumulated,” Redeker said.

Grapes for Grads’ sponsors have already contributed a record-breaking $31,500 toward the event. A big chunk of this cohort told organizers to keep the money, considering a lot of overhead costs were already paid and commitments were made to students.

All of the scholarships are awarded to students who show they need financial aid, Redeker said. The scholarship committee evaluates high school seniors’ applications based on their community service, essays, and grade point average. College students are also evaluated for artistic prowess based on their art portfolio.

The plan is to award $2,000 scholarships to at least six LBHS seniors and four LCAD undergrads, Redeker said. LCAD senior Natalie Mayoral has been paid for her contest-winning design for the 15th annual logo.

“We’ll see what we have leftover for [LBHS] students of the month,” he said.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation toward this year’s scholarships or had purchased tickets and would like a refund please email Redeker by tonight at [email protected]. Those who purchased tickets and don’t request a refund will see those funds added to the donations towards scholarships for 2020. Additional donations are accepted at the ticket portal at grapesforgrads.com.

The next Grapes for Grads event will be held April 25, 2021.