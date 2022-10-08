Guest Column: Looking at the Broader Picture of Small Business Success in Laguna Beach

By Dave Raber

Laguna’s downtown, its small businesses, and the merchants and restaurateurs who run them are important to all of us. The false narrative that somehow Measure Q takes aim at small businesses in Laguna is a politicalized, sensationalized distortion of reality.

The idea that Measure Q would require a vote “Every time the business wanted to add a new product, service, or make a price change” is utterly false. Furthermore, Measure Q takes no jurisdiction over change of ownership or remodeling businesses.

Repurposing a commercial space is also completely exempt from any aspect of Measure Q as long as the building keeps its same height, size, and type of use. Even if there is a change in the type of use – such as retail converting to a restaurant – Measure Q allows all of the parking exemptions granted for that property to continue to be used by the new owner. In the case of more intensive use Measure Q requires that the City’s existing planning process analyze the details and determine the impact on other businesses and the adjoining neighborhoods. That is just common-sense city planning fundamentals.

For example, take the coffee shop proposal on Broadway at Forest. The largest parking lot downtown is immediately across the street, and there are no neighborhoods close by, so approval is an easy “OK.” For the proposed ice cream shop next to Jersey Mike’s, they made parking arrangements in the lot behind the store. For the proposed sandwich shop near Pearl and Coast Highway, the building’s historic preservation parking credits were authorized to make up for the additional parking required.

But let’s also look at other examples from downtown. We all remember the newsstand at the corner of Ocean and Coast Highway that went out of business because the city eliminated all nearby short-term parking due to giveaways for other businesses. Many other resident-serving businesses, such as Bushard’s, Starbucks, Laguna Art Supply, Factorum, Fresh Produce, Areo, and Ace Hardware thrive on the ability of residents to find parking places to drop in and shop.

This is not just a resident issue. This is also a real issue for businesses. Our town is more than just a place for visitors to pick up a few sandwiches on their way to the beach. People live here, like you and me, and we expect City Council to wisely make the tough decisions regarding planning the town’s future.

How? The City might want to ask those businesses that want to intensify to pay a pro-rated share of the infrastructure improvements. Or, they may propose taxing residents to underwrite more and more parking structures. Or, they may move away from intensification as the only solution, as other cities are doing. This is representative democracy. Residents can elect the council people who most closely represent their views on this important issue. Measure Q does not dictate a solution, but it does provide a reasonable measurement objective for the outcome – no more just ignoring it and stuffing more and more congestion and parking into the neighborhoods, or strangling existing businesses that need locals to park and shop.

Voting Yes on Measure Q tells City Council that you disapprove of just ignoring the problems that growth and intensification bring. Further intensification needs to be planned and in most cases, paid for. Measure Q allows City Council to bring as many sandwich, coffee, and ice cream shops as the market can bear, as long as they make their plans clear for how to effectively accommodate it. I hope that you will join me and the thousands of Laguna residents who have worked to put Measure Q on the ballot by voting Yes on Q.