Letter to the Editor: Who Do You Trust?

When a business expands, shouldn’t it mitigate the negative impacts created, and provide parking for employees and customers? Apparently, incumbents Blake and Kempf do not agree that landlords have that responsibility. The city council incumbents appear ready to waive the law for all landlords and grant variances. For Laguna Beach, it’s a death by a thousand cuts. If the change in business use is an intensification of use, is it not only fair to other businesses and adjacent neighborhoods for the expanding business to mitigate its negative impacts?

Granting variances on an ongoing basis will lead to more traffic and congestion, and degrade the quality of life of residents. It likely will be negative for existing Laguna Beach businesses.

Measure Q opponents sent a letter Sept. 20, 2021 to the City Council lobbying them to craft an opposing ballot initiative. The letter included a most radical suggestion that “grandfathered parking might be reduced or eliminated”. If successful, the value of such properties would surely plummet, and likely immediately lead to lawsuits against the City. By contrast, Measure Q honors all existing parking credits including historical, grandfathered, or for outdoor dining.

The Measure Q ballot initiative triggers a vote for a project not meeting the required parking. Meet the parking, and no vote is triggered. However, the ballot initiative allows parking credits if the Director of Community Development makes a finding “that commensurate public benefit can be demonstrated, and it can be shown that there is no impact to parking and noise in adjoining neighborhoods.”

Who do you trust? City insiders including landlords trying to maximize rents and profits. Or Measure Q, the initiative by and for residents.

Gene Felder, Treasurer, Laguna Residents First