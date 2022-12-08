Help educate thousands of students with STEM programs

Are you aware of the important work Crystal Cove Conservancy is doing with STEM programs?

Over 10,000 students have visited Crystal Cove in the past year alone. Our programs help them fall in love with the natural world and empower them to preserve and protect it.

With your gift, you can help the Conservancy’s learning programs play a key role in making our Southern California community thrive. Our programs are more than a field trip to a park: they offer students an opportunity to learn science by doing science. Students learn alongside scientists and engineers, taking part in real field experience by collecting data we need to answer important and urgent questions. Students form hypotheses, analyze data, build models, and present their solutions back to us.

Please consider supporting Crystal Cove Conservancy today! For more information and to discover how you can help, visit CrystalCove.org/Donation.

