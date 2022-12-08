Together, we can help all students thrive

Your year-end gift to SchoolPower allows us to fund more grants, help more families, and impact more students.

In 2022, with your support, we:

  • Awarded over 30 grants to educators, counselors, and coaches
  • Offered robust after-school enrichment programming for elementary students
  • Assisted families and connected our community through the Family Resource Center

Let’s continue to work together to help make Laguna Beach public schools extraordinary!

DONATE TODAY!

SchoolPower Laguna Beach Education Foundation
733 St. Ann’s
Laguna Beach, CA 92651 US
949-494-6811

