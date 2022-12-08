Together, we can help all students thrive

1 of 4
Your year-end gift to SchoolPower allows us to fund more grants, help more families, and impact more students.
In 2022, with your support, we:
- Awarded over 30 grants to educators, counselors, and coaches
- Offered robust after-school enrichment programming for elementary students
- Assisted families and connected our community through the Family Resource Center
Let’s continue to work together to help make Laguna Beach public schools extraordinary!
