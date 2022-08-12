Driver sought after crash kills man, injures wife in Laguna Beach

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver suspected of killing a 60-year-old Costa Mesa man and injuring his wife as they crossed South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach Thursday.

At about 9:38 p.m. on Thursday the couple was walking in a lit, marked crosswalk at Pearl Street when a light-colored Volkswagen sedan drove through the intersection and didn’t stop. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries and woman with minor injuries.

Investigators later learned the couple was married and were visiting Laguna Beach to celebrate their anniversary, according to a press release.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the victims of this tragedy and to their family during this difficult time,” Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said in a statement Friday. “We encourage anyone who saw something or has information about the incident to please contact our detectives so the driver of the vehicle can be found and brought to justice.”

Laguna Beach paramedics responded to the scene and the couple was transported to Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo. The man died from his injuries at the hospital. The woman was treated for minor injuries and discharged from the hospital.

The deceased’s identity was withheld, pending the notification of extended family.

Investigators suspect the light-colored Volkswagen sedan will likely have front-end damage based on evidence from the scene. Detectives were following up on several leads Friday to identify the driver of the involved vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Major Crimes Det. Joy Butterfield at 949-497-0373 or by email at [email protected]