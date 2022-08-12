Street Beat: Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2022

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Battery. James Christopher Dolan, 30, of Los Alamitos was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, defrauding an innkeeper, and public intoxication. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

DUI. A 58-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Hit and run. Ernesto Vazquez Ayala, 50, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of DUI, contempt of court, driving on a suspended license, misdemeanor hit and run with property damage, and resisting arrest. He was held on $21,500 bail.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Identity theft. Pedro Marcos Perea, 43, of Corona was arrested on suspicion of felony identity theft with a prior conviction, parole violation, receiving stolen property, and burglary tool possession. He was held without bail.

Receiving stolen property. Jesus Alexandro Samano, 40, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of stolen property and burglary tool possession. He was held on a $500 bail.

Bench warrant. Mario Jimenez Linares, 48, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

DUI. Michael Damian Cals, 35, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession, methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and driving under the influence of drugs. He was held on a $4,000 bail.

Friday, Aug. 5

Bench warrant. Amber Nicole Harrison, 38, of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. She was held on a $500 bail.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Nitrous oxide. Alexander Eduardo Garcia, 21, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of open alcohol container and nitrous oxide possession.

DUI. A 53-year-old Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Public intoxication. Glenn Christian Dill, 63, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI with injuries. Cynthia Jean Johnson, 55, of Vista was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI causing bodily injury. She was held on a $50,000 bail.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Fire. 1900 block of S. Coast Hwy. 7:10 a.m. A trash or dumpster fire was reported. No other details were immediately available.

Vandalism. 3200 block of Alta Laguna Road. 9:30 a.m. Officers took a report of vandalism. No other details were immediately available.

Stolen vehicle. 1000 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 12:18 p.m. Officers recovered a stolen vehicle. No arrests were made.

Weapon brandished. Cress Street and Glenneyre Street. 2:52 p.m. Officers received a report of someone brandishing a weapon. No other details were immediately available.

Stolen vehicle. 1300 block of Circle Way. 3:47 p.m. Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle. No other details were immediately available.

Monday, Aug. 8

Contempt of court. Lucio Diaz Martinez, 33, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle in violation of court order, narcotics possession and misdemeanor contempt of court. He was held on a $15,500 bail.

Grand theft. 600 block of Broadway St. 3:06 p.m. Officers received a report of grand theft. No other details were immediately available.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Public intoxication. Stephen Wade Masters, 52, of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.