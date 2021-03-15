Immunopathologist Dr. Howard Rubin to lead business club discussion of COVID-19

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Business Club will virtually host Dr. Howard Robin, a board-certified physician in anatomical and clinical pathology and immunopathology, at 8:30 a.m.on Thursday, March 18.

Robin will share some observations and thoughts on how the country got some things right in confronting COVID-19 and how we need to prepare for potential future pandemics.

Among Robin’s areas of medical expertise are pharmacology, toxicology, autopsy pathology, clinical laboratory medicine, and cancer diagnosis and treatment modalities. He currently works as chief medical officer and founder of NeorahDx, a microbial pathogen detection company. The first diagnostic test developed by the company will be deployed to detect and diagnose COVID-19. The technology is suitable for home use for the diagnosis of flu, colds, urinary infections, and gastrointestinal problems.

Dr. Robin has worked in clinical laboratory medicine for more than 50 years beginning as a lab tech during medical school and later directing, starting, owning, and consulting with hospitals and clinical commercial labs.

The Laguna Beach Business Club holds a breakfast meeting on the third Thursday each month and hosts speakers to discuss topics essential to achieving success in personal and professional spheres. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meetings are held via Zoom.

For more information about the Business Club please visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com; to obtain the Zoom link for the March 18 meeting, email [email protected].

