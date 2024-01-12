In Loving Memory of Robert ‘Sam’ Rohloff

August 19, 1959 – December 24, 2023

Sam Rohloff, a vibrant soul whose zest for life was unmatched, left us on December 24, 2023. He was a man of many passions and an unwavering commitment to family and friends. Those who knew him best are left with cherished memories of a brother, uncle, and friend who lived life to the fullest, making every moment count.

Sam is survived by his sisters, Vicki Baker and Suzi Prescott. And their loving families Sam deeply cherished; Brothers-in-law; Dan Baker and Mark Prescott, nephews and nieces; Logan Prescott, Sophia Prescott, Shaun Baker, Brittani DeRosia, Brandon and Kathlyn Baker and great nephews and nieces; Tyler and Raina Baker, Khloe, Lylah, Scarlett and Nash Baker and Dylan and Ruby DeRosia.

Sam discovered early in life that his purpose was to spread joy and laughter. His infectious enthusiasm and unrivaled sense of humor left an indelible mark on all he encountered. Sam’s first taste of the spotlight came in school when he boldly declared recess as his favorite subject, eliciting uproarious laughter from his classmates. His father’s pride in that moment fueled Sam’s lifelong dedication to bringing smiles to those around him.

Sam’s love for travel was only surpassed by his love for family and friends. He embarked on countless adventures, capturing the beauty of the world through his passion for art, photography, and surfing. He had an eclectic taste in music and dress that mirrored the diversity of his personality. Whether he was riding the waves or exploring a new city, Sam’s spirit thrived in the exhilaration of new experiences.

His commitment to family and friends was unparalleled. Sam had a heart that overflowed with love, and he never missed an opportunity to express it. His hugs were warm, genuine, and accompanied by those three cherished words: “I love you.” Sam’s presence brought joy to gatherings, and his infectious laughter echoed through the lives of those he touched.

In October 2023, Sam found solace in his faith and was baptized at Saddleback Church. His deep connection with God brought him great peace and strengthened his resolve to continue spreading joy in every way possible.

Sam Rohloff was more than just a character; he was larger than life, passionate, and endlessly fun. There was no off button to his energy, and even the serenity of “Quiet World” couldn’t silence him. His departure leaves a void that can only be filled with the memories of his exuberant spirit, laughter, and the love he shared so generously.

As we say our goodbyes, let us remember Sam with smiles and gratitude for the joy he brought into our lives. May his laughter continue to echo in our hearts, and may his spirit inspire us to live as boldly and passionately as he did. Sam Rohloff will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Please join us as we remember and celebrate Sam on February 10, 2024, at 4 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651. Reception immediately following service. Dress as vibrant as Sam’s personality. It’s a celebration of a life well lived. Please RSVP and send your favorite pictures for the memorial video to [email protected].