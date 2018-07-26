Previous Story
Indy on Vacation
Posted On 26 Jul 2018
Comment: 0
The proliferation of online social media platforms has understandably depressed the number of vacation photos submitted to the Independent in recent years. So has a lack of space in the publication. With apologies to the 2017 submissions that have gone unpublished until now.
We still welcome your submissions and encourage locals who journey near or far to pack a paper to pull out in front of a favorite landmark. Submit to [email protected]