LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Indy on Vacation

Posted On 26 Jul 2018
Joe Preston submitted a photo of his children, El Morro students, on a family trip to Maine and Acadia National Park.

The proliferation of online social media platforms has understandably depressed the number of vacation photos submitted to the Independent in recent years. So has a lack of space in the publication. With apologies to the 2017 submissions that have gone unpublished until now.

Bob and Walker Reed in Orin, Wyo., chase the solar eclipse and bring along a little reading material.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We still welcome your submissions and encourage locals who journey near or far to pack a paper to pull out in front of a favorite landmark. Submit to [email protected]

 

