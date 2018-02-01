Jazz Vocalist Shows Her Style

Jazz vocalist Maureen O’Sullivan performs jazz and blues at three local gigs in February, beginning with a pre-Super Bowl brunch gig on Sunday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Sullivan leads a trio that includes musicians Ron Kobayashi, Ben Wevers and Jack Prather at at Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Highway.

O’Sullivan performs with pianist/keybaordist Michael LeVan playing jazz and blues at the Mediterranean-style cafe GG’s Bistro Sunday, Feb. 11, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

GG’s is located at 540 S Coast Highway.

Guitarist john Heussenstamm joins O’Sullivan at Dizz’s As Is on Sunday, Feb. 28, for sets of blues, jazz and classic rock from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The restaurant is located at 2795 S. Coast Highway.

Friday Flicks Resume at the Forum

“Loving Vincent” a story depicted in oil painted animation about Vincent Van Gogh, screens Friday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. in the Forum Theatre on the Festival of Arts grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road.

The free screening is about a young man who goes to the last hometown of the troubled artist to deliver his final letter and ends up investigating his final days.

Laguna Beach residents Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield host the screening.