Streetbeat

Monday, Jan. 29

Medical. 31800 block of Ninth Ave. 12:43 p.m. A forklift operator suffered a possible head injury after he skidded into a pole.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Traffic stop. Myrtle St. 1:17 a.m. A 48-year-old Laguna Beach man was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. West St. 1:26 a.m. A 35-year-old Cap Beach man was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. Oak St. 3:44 a.m. A Colton resident, 29, was cited for DUI.

Drinking in public. 31500 block of Bluff Dr. 1:45 p.m. Macario Salinas, 32, of Santa Ana, was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Fraud. PD. 2:52 p.m. Someone forged checks in the amount of $5,000.

Fraud. 1000 block of Oro St. Someone used a resident’s identity to purchase Euro coins.

Traffic stop. Laguna frontage. 4:36 p.m. Sherif Wahba Salama, 54, of Huntington Beach, was arrested for an outstanding DUI warrant.

Fire. 2300 block of Hillview Dr. 7:30 p.m. Homes were evacuated as firefighters extinguished a vegetation fire that damaged a rear patio of one home.

Stolen vehicle. 31600 block of Jewel Ave. A 2014 Chevy Silvarado went missing.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Traffic stop. Blue Lagoon. 2 a.m. An 18-year-old Riverside man was arrested for DUI.

Traffic stop. Wesley Drive. 2:21 a.m. A 29-year-old Long Beach resident was cited for DUI.

Suspicious. 200 block of Legion St. 2:35 a.m. A 21-year-old San Clemente man who broke a panel of a back door and entered the yard of a home was arrested trespassing and vandalism.

Theft. 2600 block of Victoria Dr. 8 a.m. A phone charger, change and car registration were taken from an unlocked vehicle sometime overnight.

Fraud. 400 block of Shadow Lane. 12:12 p.m. A resident fell prey to a $225 teeth-whitening scam.

Keep the peace. Laguna Avenue. 4:58 p.m. In the wake of a disagreement with a tow truck driver, Christopher Burl Nichols, 36, was arrested for three outstanding warrants.

Vehicle burglary. 100 block of Cliff Dr. 5:47 p.m. A purse valued at $900 was taken from a car where thieves entered the passenger window.

Grand theft. 30800 block of Coast Hwy. An unregistered $3,000 golf cart was taken.

Smoke investigation. 200 block of Broadway St. 7:40 p.m. Whole Foods was evacuated due to a strong chemical smell coming from a faulty water heater.

Burglary. 500 block of Cress St. 8 p.m. A resident arrived home and confronted a burglar, who held a bag full of his belongings. The resident pinned down Alexandra Leanza Gasmena, 22, of Rancho Santa Margarita, who was arrested by police for suspicion of burglary and held for $50,000 bail. “It’s unusual, but the homeowner was protecting his residence and personal property so I applaud him for doing that,” Sgt. Jim Cota said. “I would never advocate any resident to confront a burglar, but I would never chastise them for doing so if they feel they can do it without getting themselves injured.”

Friday, Jan. 26

Traffic stop. Canyon Acres. 7:29 p.m. Chandler Louis Connor, 29, of Riverside, was arrested for a Long Beach assault warrant and an additional misdemeanor vehicle code violation.

Vandalism. 600 block of Alta Vista Way. 10:30 p.m. A boyfriend allegedly broke a door and smashed a window, damage estimated at $1,200.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Traffic stop. Center Street. 2:50 a.m. A 53-year-old Irvine woman was cited for DUI.

Pedestrian stop. 300 block of N. Coast Hwy. 3:18 a.m. Gregory Paul Cobb, 44, of Huntington Beach, was arrested for suspicion of two misdemeanor drug charges and an outstanding warrant.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Stake out. 2000 block of Pomona Ave., Costa Mesa. 2:21 p.m. Nhora Johanna Tellez, 38, was arrested for suspicion of a 2106 grand theft. Bail was set at $260,000 and no other details were immediately available.

Theft. 600 block of N. Coast Hwy. 2:27 p.m. About $300 in baby formula was taken the previous night.

Pedestrian stop. 100 block of N. Coast Hwy. 11 p.m. Miko Ariel Maki, 21, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of possessing meth and paraphernalia and violating her probation. She was placed on a probation hold without bail. Chris Michael Pittman, 36, of San Clemente, was arrested for suspicion of possessing paraphernalia and a controlled prescription drug that didn’t belong to him.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Traffic stop. 3 a.m. Alexis Marie Price, 22, of Redlands, was arrested for allegedly possessing narcotic paraphernalia and fraudulent checks.

Grand theft. 20200 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 8:29 a.m. Tools valued at $2,500 were taken from a storage container.

Vehicle burglary. 21500 block of Treetop Lane. 11:32 a.m. A car owner reported losses of $7,500 due to credit card fraud and theft after a vehicle was broken into the day before.

Petty theft. 700 block of S. Coast Hwy. 4:15 p.m. A shoplifter walked off with four purple and black bathing suits worth $550.

Disturbance. 700 block of S. Coast Hwy. 7:15 p.m. Nicolas Westley Rivera, 34, of Huntington Beach, who allegedly attempted to buy alcohol without enough money and refused to leave, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Monday, Jan. 22

Grand theft. 200 block of Forest Ave. 12:12 p.m. A wallet with $700 in cash and credit cards was taken and a diamond ring lost at this location two days earlier.

Disturbance. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 3:16 p.m. A report about a man with a knife amid a group of transients led to the citation and release of a 27-year-old Tennessee man, who was wanted on an arrest warrant from Florida.

Fraud. 200 block of Cajon St. 3:48 p.m. Someone attempted to cash a check stolen from a mailbox.