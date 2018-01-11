Jimmie Gale Allen, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at his Laguna Beach home, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Jimmie Allen, otherwise known as Jim or “Uncle” was born in Hardin, Ky., on June 16, 1930. He was the eldest of three sons born to Harry and Fleda Allen, surviving his brothers Jackie Lee and Jerry Irvan Allen.

Allen married his lifelong “sweetheart” Jacqueline Street in St. Louis, Mo., on Dec. 26, 1951. That same year, Allen enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and relocated to Orange County, soon followed by his wife, where they enjoyed a very happy, loving marriage until the very end.

Allen enjoyed a successful career as a well-accomplished carpenter, contractor, and building inspector in Orange County. In his spare time, Allen loved remodeling his homes, spending time with his wife, reading, and being around his family. The last few months of his life were spent with his family at home, celebrating the holidays, looking at old pictures, and recollecting funny memories of old shenanigans.

He leaves his wife of 66 years, Jacqueline Street Allen; sister-in-laws Bernice Miller-Becker and Carol Street and brother-in-law Richard Street; nieces and nephews Cindy Allen, Karen Allen Berg, Chris Allen, Jim Miller, Jackie Parker, John Miller, Joe Street, Charlie Williams, R.J. Miller, Meredith Miller, Evan Berg, Dylan Berg, Jacqueline Berg, Karina Parker, Abigail Williams, Hannah Williams, Chase Williams, Brady Miller and Brooklyn Miller; and many dear friends.

A service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar.