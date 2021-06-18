JoAnne Artman Gallery Presents 70s Inspired Show

JoAnne Artman Gallery will present That 70s Show: Saturday Night Fever II from June 28 to Aug. 28 at 326 N. Coast Hwy.

The show includes work by Greg Miller, John “Crash” Matos, Michael Callas, Anja Van Herle, and Jana Cruder. Replicating the iconography and high-energy rhythms of disco music, That 70s Show: Saturday Night Fever II demonstrates this music era’s lasting impact on lifestyle, fashion, culture, and art.

“These artists’ work will inspire, provoke, engage and mesmerize,” Artman said in a press release. “With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.”

For details call 949-510-5481or email [email protected]

