Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

WOMEN IN HISTORY celebration. $10 donation/admission – Special Happy Hour – You are encouraged to wear a costume

honoring your favorite woman in history. Friday, March 16, 5 to 7 p.m. Santa Laguna Center. Awards. #HearMeRoar

BRANAHOUGAN’s Bar and Grill proudly announces the grand re-opening of our world-famous bakery and dental office. Warm crumb buns out of the oven. Coming soon: our legal services (trusts, law suits, immigration help) #TopSecret

TECH NANNY installation special – $247. We track all baby’s vitals – heart rate, oxygen, temperature. Sensors available for soothing crib motion, smart diapers. We provide 24/7 tech service – no need for that expensive nanny. #Smarties

ROOM FOR RENT – $700 per month. Kitchen and bathroom are shared, great access neighborhood behind St. Stephen’s Church. Please: No smoking, no drinking, no medication, no pets. References. Be quiet, respectful. #SisterMaryTheresa

SPLEN-DOG-U-LOUS! Leave all the needs of your pup to us. We do it all – take him to the vet – grooming – obedience, interactive play, psychics and therapists available. Birthday parties, Bark Mitzvahs, Camping. #AllGoodDoggies

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.