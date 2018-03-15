Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Just for Laughs

Posted On 15 Mar 2018
Read the Personals

By Irene DeBasio

WOMEN IN HISTORY celebration.  $10 donation/admission – Special Happy Hour – You are encouraged to wear a costume

honoring your favorite woman in history.  Friday, March 16, 5 to 7 p.m. Santa Laguna Center. Awards.  #HearMeRoar

 

BRANAHOUGAN’s Bar and Grill proudly announces the grand re-opening of our world-famous bakery and dental office. Warm crumb buns out of the oven.  Coming soon: our legal services (trusts, law suits, immigration help) #TopSecret

 

TECH NANNY installation special – $247.  We track all baby’s vitals – heart rate, oxygen, temperature.  Sensors available for soothing crib motion, smart diapers.  We provide 24/7 tech service – no need for that expensive nanny.  #Smarties

 

ROOM FOR RENT – $700 per month.  Kitchen and bathroom are shared, great access neighborhood behind St. Stephen’s Church.  Please: No smoking, no drinking, no medication, no pets.  References. Be quiet, respectful.  #SisterMaryTheresa

 

SPLEN-DOG-U-LOUS!  Leave all the needs of your pup to us.  We do it all – take him to the vet – grooming – obedience, interactive play, psychics and therapists available.  Birthday parties, Bark Mitzvahs, Camping.  #AllGoodDoggies

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.

  Geedee March 15, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Ms. D, what on earth are smart diapers? Alexa in a diaper? Please explain!

  Irene DeBlasio March 15, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    Geedee, Sensors in the diapers will alert Moms, Dads, Nannies that a diaper change on the baby is needed.
    Keep comin’ back!

