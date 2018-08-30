Just for Laughs

Share this:

MATLOCK FAN – I would like to sell my big-screen TV for a sacrifice price – make an offer. I would also consider exchanging my huge TV for a smaller one that will let me watch my favorite TV show – Matlock. If your TV is smaller than mine, it’s okay. #PlayMatlock4Me

HAVE A STORY, PICTURE or anecdote about Branahougan’s Hilltop Village? We are putting together a lovely big tabletop book filled with Branahougan memorabilia. We will release it for the holiday season. Please contact Babe Branahougan. #BranaBook

COME RAID MY KITCHEN – I don’t cook, bake or eat in my home anymore. All the stuff in my kitchen is brand new – low prices! Breadmaker, mixmaster, crockpot, microwave, ice cream maker, pots, pans, baking equipment, measuring cups, spatulas. #KitchenGoAway

LONELY WIDOWER LOOKING for fun, companionship, possible romance. I am an older guy who is looking for company – someone to accompany me to dinner, movies, walks on beach, listening to music, self-enrichment class. Pretty young female pref. #NoShopping

GOFER NEEDED – You are bright, young, energetic, willing to work long hours for female celebrity. I’m a very busy VIP with A-list clients. You must be able to juggle heavy schedule, live in guestroom, take orders without demands. $$$$ salary – Sundays off. #MegaStar

Irene DeBlasio is a retired essayist who lives in Laguna Woods.