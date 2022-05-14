KelpFest returns to Main Beach after 2 years 

Laguna Ocean Foundation will bring back the annual KelpFest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 4, on the cobblestones at Main Beach.

Hosted by the Foundation together with dedicated partner organizations, KelpFest celebrates Laguna Beach’s unique shoreline and coastal resources through education on the importance of marine ecosystems, community involvement, and an interest in nature for all.

This free festival features music, activities, informational booths, games and art. There will also be actors in Mermaid costumes leading ocean-themed stories, ukulele performances, kelp trivia, and a costume parade.

For more information, to donate, or to get involved, please visit lagunaoceanfoundation.org, or contact Wendy Berube at [email protected]