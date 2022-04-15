Laguna Art Museum and OneWhale co-host a benefit to protect whales

In conjunction with Earth Day, Laguna Art Museum and Laguna Beach-based nonprofit OneWhale will host an April 22 event benefiting whale conservation.

Included in the event will be a preview of the new documentary “SpyWhale” about a Beluga whale found in Norway after likely being trained by the Russian navy.

Guest speakers include Rich German, president of OneWhale, CUNY marine biology professor Diana Reiss, ocean preservation advocate Courtney Vail, and “SpyWhale” filmmaker Regina Crosby.

Guests will first preview artist Rebeca Mendez’s art film “The Sea Around Us”, which is the featured exhibition for Laguna Art Museum’s 10th annual Art & Nature exhibition.

Tickets are $120. Suggested attire is to wear white to celebrate the trained beluga whale named Hvaldimir.

To buy tickets or make a donation to Laguna Art Museum and OneWhale please visit lagunaartmuseum.org/events/ocean.