Laguna Art Museum Explores Joseph Kleitsch Exhibit with Special Programs

Laguna Art Museum recently launched Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna, a new exhibit on view through Sept. 24.

The exhibition features an impressive assemblage of more than 70 important paintings curated by Laguna Art Museum’s Curatorial Fellow and The Irvine Museum Director Emeritus Jean Stern.

“Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna is a remarkable journey into the artistry and life of a truly exceptional painter,” said Stern, who curated the exhibit. “Through this exhibition, we delve into Kleitsch’s exploration of captivating locations, his deep connection with Laguna Beach, and his timeless ability to capture the essence of his subjects. It is a privilege to curate this collection of over 70 significant paintings, offering visitors a unique glimpse into the artistic legacy of Joseph Kleitsch.”

Notoriously sociable and admired by many, Kleitsch left his mark in Laguna Beach amid a prolific career that saw him follow his artistic impulses to many beautiful locations.

Throughout July, Laguna Art Museum will host a series of activities and experiences exploring the exhibition, including Jean Stern Presents: The Art and Life of Joseph Kleitsch, Art Workshop: Figure Drawing and Painted Laguna: Now & Then.

Special exhibition programs continue on July 15 with an art workshop on figure drawing. Taking inspiration from the exhibition, Peter Zokosky, chair of MFA Drawing and Painting at LCAD, will host a figure drawing workshop, teaching the basics of how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies are included with the purchase of a ticket.

On July 16, the Laguna Art Museum will present Painted Laguna: Now & Then. This event offers a unique perspective on the evolution of Laguna Beach, examining the city through the eyes of painters. Stern will juxtapose Kleitsch’s century-old paintings with contemporary works by four distinguished artists from the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association: Rick J. Delanty, Calvin Liang, Lisa Mozzini-McDill and Michael Obermeyer. Discover how artists’ relationships with their surroundings shape and influence their artistic expression.

To complement the historic exhibition, Laguna Art Museum has published a catalog, now available in the museum store, providing comprehensive documentation of the artworks on display.

More information about Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna can be found by visiting lagunaartmuseum.org.