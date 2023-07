Our very own Laguna Beach mom Allison Sladeck has breast cancer and needs our help. She has two children at El Morro and LBHS. She’s currently going through chemotherapy. I am a 40-year resident of Laguna Beach. What I love the most about living here is how our community comes together to support our own. To learn more, please go to GoFundMe.com and search “Allison Sladeck.”

Celine Macmillan, Laguna Beach