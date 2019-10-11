Laguna Beach Business Club Hosts KX 93.5 Founder on Oct. 17

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Business Club will host Tyler Russell McCusker, general manager and founder of KX 93.5, as the guest speaker at their Oct. 17 meeting. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday each month at 7:30 a.m. and hosts speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in one’s personal and professional life.

McCusker was raised in Tucson, Arizona, and moved to California in 2007 to begin a broadcast career, majoring in multimedia journalism at Chapman University. He worked at K-EARTH 101, HOT 92.3, and KIIS FM in Los Angeles before accepting the job as night personality on 93.7 KCLB in Palm Springs.

In 2012, McCusker moved to Laguna Beach to found a non-commercial radio station called KX 93.5. He hired a small staff and dozens of volunteers and launched “Laguna’s Only FM” on Oct. 15, 2012, for which he recently won the “Community Hero” award of Laguna Beach and “Non-Profit of The Year.” In addition to managing the station, he produces a daily radio show on KX 93.5, aiming to find, promote, and interview independent artists that don’t get commercial recognition.

McCusker also owns The Scene Escape Rooms and The Escape Bus, Orange County’s only mobile escape room. He also recently founded the “Young Minds for Laguna’s Future” activist group, which has grown to more than 400 members.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs. They meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of the community and their lives. Their goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that they are proud to recommend to their clients and friends.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend a meeting, visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, email [email protected], or contact member Pamela Knudsen at 949-285-3730.