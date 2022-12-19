Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce thanks you for an amazing year!

In 2022, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work advocating for our business community, bringing our signature events back at full steam, including Taste of Laguna, State of the City Mayor’s Luncheon, our Annual Golf Tournament, and promoting collaboration among our businesses.

We look forward to the new year, continuing our initiative of making Laguna Beach a great place to do business, and being a resource to our community at large.

If you are interested in learning more about the chamber visit our website for details on our advocacy, volunteer opportunities, membership, and events.

We have many events coming up in the next year. Be sure to save the date for our big events:

State of the City: April 11, 2023

Golf Tournament: May 22, 2023

Taste of Laguna: October 5, 2023

