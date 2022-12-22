WINE CRAFT BRINGS WORLD-CLASS WINE TO LAGUNA BEACH

Wine Craft is an exciting new concept in Laguna Beach that offers a unique collection of world-class wines to taste along with fun craft experiences for your friends and family. They are the first non-winery specific tasting room in Laguna Beach offering the largest number of wines to taste in Laguna Beach with more than 30 award-winning and highly acclaimed wines from around the world available to taste and purchase by the bottle. The wines change regularly, so there will always be something new to try.

Featuring small production wineries and rare wines from regions such as Mexico, South America, Europe, and off-the-beaten-path areas of California and the Pacific Northwest, Wine Craft is wowing customers with their expertly selected wines curated by wine enthusiast and proprietor, Doug Vogel.

“We strive to carry wines that are not only made sustainably, but are an excellent value,” said Doug Vogel. “We offer a straightforward approach to tasting wine. We guide you through the tasting journey, but there is never a right or wrong answer for what you may smell or taste,” he added.

Wine Craft is not just a wine tasting room, it is a tasting room that offers crafting experiences while you drink wine. The concept of Wine Craft came from Doug’s wife, Angelica Vogel, who imagined a concept of arts and craft activities while enjoying cocktails. Not only did the couple marry their two passions, but they got married just last May. While Doug pours and explains the wines to you, Angelica will coach you from start to finish with your work of art.

“We offer dozens of craft projects to choose from that both experienced crafters and beginners alike can enjoy,” said Angelica.

The tasting lounge offers an inviting beachy rustic environment filled with great music and an opportunity to meet and socialize with others. They offer arts and crafts activities a la carte, as well as a regular schedule of art classes.

Wine Craft is open Wednesday through Sunday, and they offer a Wine Wednesday special for locals on Wednesday evenings. Check their website or social media for weekly hours and upcoming events. www.winecraftoc.com

Wine Craft

(949) 376-0007

662 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

(Sponsored Post)