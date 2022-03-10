Laguna Beach Community Clinic celebrates finishing $1M campaign

More than 45 major donors gathered at The Ranch at Laguna Beach on Feb. 27 to celebrate completing a $1 million fundraising campaign to fully renovate the Laguna Beach Community Clinic.

The annual Benefactors’ Brunch marked the first in-person event the Clinic hosted since the pandemic surged in early 2020.

Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and Medical Director welcomed the group of local philanthropists, board members and senior staff. The renovation, overseen by Pacific Orca Corp., includes a modernized exterior, upgraded patient rooms, new triage room, pharmacy, a nutrition center, and a reconfigured lobby with a private check-in station.

Receiving special honors were five individuals and couples who came together to launch a $500,000 matching fund, inspiring others and ensuring the Clinic’s capital campaign would be a success.

George Baechtold, whose support of the Clinic dates back to the early 80s, was honored posthumously.

“Everyone in this room is responsible for making this dream come true. I’ve been serving on the board for more than 15 years and you have all become my family. It’s a humbling and honoring experience to see the difference we make when we come together,” major funder Roya Cole said in a press release.

Also honored were Dr. Korey Jorgensen and George Heed. Dr. Jorgensen served as past Medical Director during the 80’s when the Clinic was on the frontlines of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Heed established the Clinic’s endowment as past President of the Board of Directors. Dr. Tom Bent and Carolyn Bent were honored as well. Carolyn Bent is a past board member and Dr. Bent was the Clinic’s Medical Director for more than a decade.

Mark Porterfield, received the honors on behalf of long-time supporter Bill Gross. Porterfield himself was also acknowledged for his role as a clinic advocate. The Clinic plans to host an open house this fall.