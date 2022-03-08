Laguna Beach Democratic, Republican parties unite for Ukraine

In a rare sign of bipartisanship, Laguna Beach’s political parties called on members to rally together at Main Beach on Sunday in support of the Ukrainian people’s defense of their country against the Russian Invasion.

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club and Laguna Beach GOP joined forces to bring about 100 community members wearing yellow and blue. Demonstrators hoisted signs with signs emblazoned with “Stand With Ukraine”, “Stop Russian Oil Imports to USA”, and “Putin = War Criminal”.

“It was a great event and I say that because it was nonpartisan. Here we were Republican and Democrats, people who had probably never spoken to each other. It was a really inspiring event. I only wish that it had some real impact for the people over there,” Laguna Beach GOP president Emil Monda said Monday.

Monda’s oldest son, Andrew, is living in Germany with his Ukrainian girlfriend whose mother and sister fled the war. Her father and four grandparents were forced to flee their homes in the Kyiv suburbs. The father drove them away from the fighting unsure of where they would stay long-term. As of publication, their location wasn’t clear but they’re attempting to leave Ukraine and reunite with family in Germany. The father is barred from leaving the country because he’s under 60 years old.

A Ukrainian woman named Nadiia who has resettled with her young son in Laguna Beach choked back tears while speaking to the crowd gathered in front of the Main Beach Lifeguard Tower. Laguna Beach Democratic Club president Gwen McNallan put an arm around her.

“Her pain was just visceral. A young woman with her young son, it’s impossible for me to not feel that with her,” McNallan said Tuesday.

After working with international exchange students at the nonprofit ASSE International for 13 years, McNallan has seen Ukrainian alumni pour their grief into social media over the last week. Her voice cracked as she described watching these personal stories fill her newsfeed.

She’s hopeful about working with Laguna Beach Republicans to host more events that unite the community as seen Sunday.

“We were all wearing yellow and blue,” McNallan said. “At no time was anyone defined as either a Democrat or Republican. I’m sure there are other issues where we align, like humanitarian causes.”