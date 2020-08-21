Laguna beach council candidates set for virtual forum

Daniel Langhorne
Village Laguna and the Laguna Beach Community Summit will sponsor a virtual candidates’ forum at the Council Chambers at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24.  Candidates for City Council: Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow, business owner Ruben Flores, attorney Larry Nokes, Laguna Residents First co-founder George Weiss, and Mayor Bob Whalen will speak and respond to questions. City Clerk candidates Ann Marie McKay and Mariann Tracy, as well as City Treasurer Laura Parisi (who is running unopposed) will also speak.

The forum will be viewable on Channel 852 or by Zoom link. The link will be published at villagelaguna.org. Candidates will either be present with masks and social distancing or speak via Zoom from home. There will be no audience allowed into the Chambers. The public’s participation will be via questions submitted in advance by email, selected and asked by moderator David Raber.

The deadline for question submittal passed before the Independent went to print.

