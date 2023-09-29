Laguna Beach Detectives seek assistance in finding missing man

Laguna Beach Police Department Detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding 71-year-old Mohammad Ala, who was last seen on Aug. 15, 2023, at 9:24 a.m. at Firestone Boulevard on the 605 freeway in Downey.

Ala is a Middle Eastern male, five foot eight inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. Ala has grayish-brown receding hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing denim pants, a gray shirt and maybe a straw hat. Ala also possibly suffers from dementia, authorities said.

Ala drives a 2006 Gold Toyota Avalon with the license plate 5TKD181.

Police said Ala’s family is concerned for his well-being. The family has not seen or heard from him since he went missing more than a month ago. Those with information about Ala’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Detective Radel with the Laguna Beach Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

Those with information may also contact authorities anonymously through Orange County Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-855-TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227) or by installing the “P3 Tips” mobile application on Google Play or the iOS App Store or by using the website http://occrimestoppers.org .