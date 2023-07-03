Laguna Beach Fourth of July Festivities: What You Need to Know

Laguna Beach is coordinating city department efforts for the Independence Day holiday weekend. The city is also working with Orange County Sheriff’s Department and OC Parks to ensure all areas in and around Laguna Beach are safe.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

The Laguna Beach fireworks show will originate from Monument Point at Heisler Park and will begin at approximately 9 p.m. on July 4. Reminder: parking meters and city parking lots are enforced on July 4.

Monument Point area will be closed all day on Tuesday, July 4. Additionally, at approximately 5 p.m., the area of Heisler Park from Myrtle Street to the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street will close to the public to allow the fireworks preparation.

The Condor Squadron will fly over Laguna Beach at 5:45 p.m.

City Trolleys will run under a revised timetable. The Coastal Route will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Canyon Route from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The normal trolley schedule will continue on Wednesday, July 5.

After the fireworks show, participants should expect heavy traffic as many visitors will be leaving via Laguna Canyon Road and Coast Highway. The police department will conduct increased traffic control to streamline the flow of traffic out of town. The public can sign up for traffic and emergency updates by texting 92651 to 888-777.